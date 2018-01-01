Virtual Assistant
We Can't Help But Feel a Little Weirded Out by This Japanese Virtual Assistant
She'll get lonely if you come home late, apparently.
Apple
Apple Drops Its Iconic Startup Chime From the New MacBook Pros
But they automatically start-up when you open them.
Inventions
Scientists Made Transparent Wood That's Stronger Than Glass
See-through wood is now a thing.
Drones
The Best Drone Racer in the World Just Won $250,000
Fifteen-year-old Luke Bannister just won $250,000 by beating out 150 teams in the first World Drone Prix, held in Dubai.
The Simpsons
Homer Simpson Will Broadcast Live, With Some Motion-Capture Help
The animated dad will speak live to viewers, commenting on the day's news as well as answering fans' questions.
Health
Scientists Extend the Lifespan of Mice by up to 35 Percent
Hypothetically, if the drug treatment did add 35 percent to the lifespan of humans, it would bring average life expectancy to between 95 and 100 years.
CES 2016
At CES, Belty's Upgrade Includes New Look and Vibration Functionality
The smart self-adjusting belt can now bug you to drink more water and nag you to get up and walk around.
Netflix
These Netflix Socks Automatically Pause Your Movie if You Doze Off
They know when you are sleeping. They know when you're awake.
Medicine
These Glowing Bandages Can Reduce the Chances of Antibiotic-Resistant Bugs
The experimental bandage glows green when it comes into contact with unfriendly bacteria, alerting medical staff when a wound is infected.