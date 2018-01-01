Mat Smith

More From Mat Smith

We Can't Help But Feel a Little Weirded Out by This Japanese Virtual Assistant
Virtual Assistant

We Can't Help But Feel a Little Weirded Out by This Japanese Virtual Assistant

She'll get lonely if you come home late, apparently.
2 min read
Apple Drops Its Iconic Startup Chime From the New MacBook Pros
Apple

Apple Drops Its Iconic Startup Chime From the New MacBook Pros

But they automatically start-up when you open them.
2 min read
Scientists Made Transparent Wood That's Stronger Than Glass
Inventions

Scientists Made Transparent Wood That's Stronger Than Glass

See-through wood is now a thing.
2 min read
The Best Drone Racer in the World Just Won $250,000
Drones

The Best Drone Racer in the World Just Won $250,000

Fifteen-year-old Luke Bannister just won $250,000 by beating out 150 teams in the first World Drone Prix, held in Dubai.
1 min read
Homer Simpson Will Broadcast Live, With Some Motion-Capture Help
The Simpsons

Homer Simpson Will Broadcast Live, With Some Motion-Capture Help

The animated dad will speak live to viewers, commenting on the day's news as well as answering fans' questions.
1 min read
Scientists Extend the Lifespan of Mice by up to 35 Percent
Health

Scientists Extend the Lifespan of Mice by up to 35 Percent

Hypothetically, if the drug treatment did add 35 percent to the lifespan of humans, it would bring average life expectancy to between 95 and 100 years.
2 min read
At CES, Belty's Upgrade Includes New Look and Vibration Functionality
CES 2016

At CES, Belty's Upgrade Includes New Look and Vibration Functionality

The smart self-adjusting belt can now bug you to drink more water and nag you to get up and walk around.
2 min read
These Netflix Socks Automatically Pause Your Movie if You Doze Off
Netflix

These Netflix Socks Automatically Pause Your Movie if You Doze Off

They know when you are sleeping. They know when you're awake.
1 min read
These Glowing Bandages Can Reduce the Chances of Antibiotic-Resistant Bugs
Medicine

These Glowing Bandages Can Reduce the Chances of Antibiotic-Resistant Bugs

The experimental bandage glows green when it comes into contact with unfriendly bacteria, alerting medical staff when a wound is infected.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.