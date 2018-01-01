Mathew Ingram

Facebook Must Own Up to Being an Increasingly Powerful Media Outlet
What kind of commitment, if any, does Facebook have to journalistic principles?
On the Occasion of its 10th Birthday, a Tale of Two Twitters
One is the real-time information service. The other is the public company, the one that has lost 75 percent of its value in the past two years.
Snapchat
Snapchat Cuts Deal with Nielsen to Boost Status as Ad Platform
What this means for Snapchat is that it will now be able to show advertisers how ads are performing based on measurements that they are used to from other campaigns.
Google Rolls Out Its Version of Facebook's Instant Articles
Accelerated Mobile Pages offers publishers of all kinds the ability to implement a new HTML standard that was developed by Google as a way of speeding up the loading of mobile web pages.
Amazon
Amazon Blows the Doors Off With Surprise Profit
The company surpassed most analysts' expectations with its latest quarterly earnings.
Going out of business
Circa is Dead: An Experiment in Mobile News That Never Became a Business
The startup pioneered a number of interesting features, including the ability to follow a breaking news story, but it never figured out how to make money.
Critics Slam Facebook's 'Filter Bubble' Study
Facebook says a study published in Science magazine proves that personal choice matters more than algorithms in determining what users see-but critics say it doesn't prove that at all.