Mathew Ingram

Mathew Ingram is a senior writer at Fortune with a focus on media and technology. He is based in Toronto.

More From Mathew Ingram

Facebook Must Own Up to Being an Increasingly Powerful Media Outlet
Facebook

Facebook Must Own Up to Being an Increasingly Powerful Media Outlet

What kind of commitment, if any, does Facebook have to journalistic principles?
5 min read
On the Occasion of its 10th Birthday, a Tale of Two Twitters
Twitter

On the Occasion of its 10th Birthday, a Tale of Two Twitters

One is the real-time information service. The other is the public company, the one that has lost 75 percent of its value in the past two years.
7 min read
Snapchat Cuts Deal with Nielsen to Boost Status as Ad Platform
Snapchat

Snapchat Cuts Deal with Nielsen to Boost Status as Ad Platform

What this means for Snapchat is that it will now be able to show advertisers how ads are performing based on measurements that they are used to from other campaigns.
2 min read
Google Rolls Out Its Version of Facebook's Instant Articles
Google

Google Rolls Out Its Version of Facebook's Instant Articles

Accelerated Mobile Pages offers publishers of all kinds the ability to implement a new HTML standard that was developed by Google as a way of speeding up the loading of mobile web pages.
6 min read
Amazon Blows the Doors Off With Surprise Profit
Amazon

Amazon Blows the Doors Off With Surprise Profit

The company surpassed most analysts' expectations with its latest quarterly earnings.
4 min read
Circa is Dead: An Experiment in Mobile News That Never Became a Business
Going out of business

Circa is Dead: An Experiment in Mobile News That Never Became a Business

The startup pioneered a number of interesting features, including the ability to follow a breaking news story, but it never figured out how to make money.
5 min read
Critics Slam Facebook's 'Filter Bubble' Study
Facebook

Critics Slam Facebook's 'Filter Bubble' Study

Facebook says a study published in Science magazine proves that personal choice matters more than algorithms in determining what users see-but critics say it doesn't prove that at all.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.