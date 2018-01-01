Mathias Jakobsen

Mathias Jakobsen

Guest Writer
Learning Designer at Hyper Island and the creator of Think Clearly

Mathias Jakobsen is a learning designer at Hyper Island and the creator of Think Clearly. Born in Denmark, he has worked as a life coach and consultant for startup CEOs and corporate executives as well as Bloomberg, Google, The New York Times, Carrot Creative, Holstee, Coca-Cola, Pratt, The Wharton School, CUNY, FiftyThree and many more.

More From Mathias Jakobsen

Why It Might Be Time to Abandon the Office
Remote Workers

Why It Might Be Time to Abandon the Office

With today's technology, no one really needs to work in an office anymore. But maybe we don't know what else to do.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.