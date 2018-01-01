Guest Writer

Learning Designer at Hyper Island and the creator of Think Clearly

Mathias Jakobsen is a learning designer at Hyper Island and the creator of Think Clearly. Born in Denmark, he has worked as a life coach and consultant for startup CEOs and corporate executives as well as Bloomberg, Google, The New York Times, Carrot Creative, Holstee, Coca-Cola, Pratt, The Wharton School, CUNY, FiftyThree and many more.