Matthew Baxter

Matthew Baxter

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder and Managing Director Stellwagen Ventures Limited

About Matthew Baxter

Co-Founder at Stellwagen Ventures, a strategic venture firm working across music, sport, media, and investments. Previously, President of Dugout Ltd and prior served as CMO on the Board of Liverpool Football Club. Started in films, serving as Marketing Director for Warner Bros, Disney and FOX

More From Matthew Baxter

What 'The Weirdest Job in Football' Can Teach Us About Finding Ways to Win in Business
Money

What 'The Weirdest Job in Football' Can Teach Us About Finding Ways to Win in Business

Throw-ins are an often-overlooked aspect of football that can create goal-scoring opportunities. Here's how that can translate to business.
7 min read