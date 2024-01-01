CEO and co-founder, BondIt Media Capital and Buffalo 8

Matthew Helderman is the CEO and co-founder of BondIt Media Capital and Buffalo 8. Helderman founded Buffalo 8 in 2010, while an undergrad student at Lake Forest College. Buffalo 8 notable productions include the Netflix original film "Rodney King" directed by Academy Award winner Spike Lee and the global Netflix hit "Conversations With a Killer: Jeffrey Dahmer" directed by Emmy winner Joe Berlinger. In 2013, Helderman co-founded BondIt Media Capital and has led BondIt in the CEO role in the deployment of over $350M of capital in over 400+ film, television, and media opportunities while selling a piece of BondIt to publicly traded Accord Financial (TSX: ACD) in addition to expanding the company's credit facility to $75M in 2020 with Texas based hedge fund Revere Capital.

Helderman also co-managed the acquisition of 30-year-old entertainment payroll firm, ABS Payroll in 2017 and today serves as an Executive Director, Partner, and Board Member having overseen the sale of the business to largest PEO provider in the United States, Vensure Employer Services. Helderman graduated from Lake Forest College with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, has been a featured TED speaker, profiled in the New York Times, and is a member of YPO.