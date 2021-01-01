Max Muir

Max Muir

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CO- Founder of Establish PR

Max Muir is an entrepreneur and co-founder of Establish, a PR and authority agency for companies that need to launch their brand and online presence. His primary expertise is in helping seven- to nine-figure businesses scale through disruptive strategies around digital media, branding and sales.

http://www.establishpr.com

Follow Max Muir on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Your Digital Growth Plan

This Growth Hack Will Help Your Company Win in 2022

It all comes down to creating exposure and credibility.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like