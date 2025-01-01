Meenalika Dhawan
Bio
Meenalika Dhawan is a writer and researcher with a keen interest in culture, entrepreneurship, and the intersection of technology with everyday life. With a background in communications, she contributes thought pieces and features that bring nuanced perspectives to contemporary issues.
Latest
News and Trends
Why This is One of The Fastest-Growing Silicon Valley Startups, With a Large Indian Customer Base
What makes the company's story remarkable, however, is not just its rapid growth in the United States but how it's become so critical to India's massive developer community.