Amid intensifying demands for reliability and transparency in enterprise IT, professionals like Venkata Narapareddy have become vital in driving sustainable change across industries.

Venkata Surendra Reddy Narapareddy began his technology career with a practical focus, wanting to solve problems and create systems that worked. "At first, it was about the code," he reflects. "Then I realized the structure behind the code had to be strong for the code to matter." That realization began his move from technical execution toward long-term planning and systems design.

That shift would eventually shape the digital backbone of government agencies, hospitals, and regulatory institutions — systems the public depends on daily.

Over time, his responsibilities shifted from delivering individual projects to building systems that support large-scale operations across healthcare, government, and finance. As a ServiceNow enterprise architect, Narapareddy designs tools for managing onboarding, compliance, and IT operations. At Children's Health of Texas, he leads efforts to modernize service delivery, helping doctors and nurses spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focused on patient care.

Shifting Gears: From Doing to Designing

Earlier in his career, Narapareddy often worked in fast-paced environments that valued speed over structure. Many systems delivered results quickly but became difficult to scale or maintain.

"Architecture is about building things that last," he says. "It goes beyond speed." That understanding led him to move away from short-term fixes and focus on designing frameworks others could reuse, adapt, and sustain over time.

Building for Scale in Public Service

Narapareddy serves as Chief ServiceNow Enterprise Architect at PurpleWeb, a distinguished IT services company recognized for innovation and client success. Under his technical leadership, the company has secured the trust of major clients, including Children's Health of Texas, FINRA, and the State of Tennessee.

The State of Tennessee presented a challenge requiring more than a technical solution. He led the redesign of how more than 20 state agencies used ServiceNow. Rather than patching isolated issues, he created a shared platform with consistent asset tracking, adaptable governance, and room to grow.

"You need to give strategy the required time," he notes. "It must be layered, modular, and aligned with real-world complexity."

Other states have since used his design approach as a reference in their planning. Narapareddy chose to work on public systems because they affect people directly. "In public service, failure is not just technical — it is human," he explains.

Working in Regulated Industries

Healthcare and finance brought different levels of responsibility. At FINRA, Narapareddy designed a risk management system that helped automate tasks and speed up audit preparation. At Children's Health, his work supports hospital operations where downtime and errors can disrupt care.

"These environments require you to build for resilience," he explains. "You need more than just uptime — auditability, traceability, and long-term clarity."

Consistent Work, Quiet Impact

Narapareddy intentionally maintains a low profile, building systems that quietly support essential operations behind the scenes.

"When the systems stay running smoothly and reliably, that tells me I am doing the job right," he says. "That is what real architecture demands — quiet consistency that speaks for itself."

His work has had lasting results. Systems he helped develop remain in use after many years. Dozens of professionals he mentored — including many from Oklahoma's tribal communities — now lead projects of their own. Public and private institutions continue to apply his models in planning documents and procurement processes.

What Comes Next

Narapareddy continues focusing on clear, stable, and valuable systems. He adds artificial intelligence and automation only when they simplify tasks and make systems easier to maintain.

He has also taken on new responsibilities. He served as a jury member for the BrainTech Awards 2023, evaluating technology innovations in the Best Cloud Architect category. He is also an Editorial Board member for UL Open Access Publications, contributing to reviews of scholarly work in enterprise technology and digital transformation fields.

These roles allow him to help shape industry standards while continuing to support new talent. He remains active in mentoring professionals entering the field through unconventional paths.

"We are not just building technology," he says. "We are building systems people depend on. That means getting it right first and ensuring it stays right."

His way of working may not attract attention, but it has changed how many organizations think about technology, structure, and responsibility.