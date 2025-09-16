Meet the 17-Year-Old Girl Who Built an AI to Help Managers Increase Productivity. Here's How It's Shaping the Future of Work Divyasri Kothapalli often watched her parents' juggling calls, messages, and endless reminders throughout the day. The actual issue was not with the work itself, but rather in trying to keep track of everything while managing their team.

By Meenalika Dhawan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Divyasri Kothapalli is just 17, but she's already finding ways to make managers work easier. She created an AI that quietly helps managers keep their teams on track, organized, and less stressed.

What Inspired Divyasri to Build an AI that Empowers Businesses

Divyasri Kothapalli often watched her parents' juggling calls, messages, and endless reminders throughout the day. The actual issue was not with the work itself, but rather in trying to keep track of everything while managing their team. Seeing them struggle, she began thinking about how she could make everything easier and less stressful.

She started exploring different ideas, looking for ways to help managers keep track of their teams without feeling overloaded. Along the way, she learned about data structures, machine learning, and automation. She kept experimenting with new solutions, always focused on one question: how can this be practical, simple, and useful for real people?

After months of learning, testing, and refining, Divyasri created a product designed to quietly support managers. The tool collects updates from team members, tracks progress, identifies potential problems early, and organizes everything in one place. It allows managers to focus on leading their teams effectively instead of chasing updates or worrying about missed deadlines.

This tool, now called BIXO, quietly supports managers, letting them focus on leading rather than chasing updates. It helps teams stay organized, ensures work flows smoothly, and gives managers the insight they need to plan and make decisions confidently.

Helping Managers Lead with Ease and Boost Productivity

Divyasri's work transformed the way managers operate. Teams stay organized, workloads are balanced, and updates are automatically tracked. Managers get valuable insights that do not require additional effort and enable them to plan better, resolve problems faster, and help their teams more efficiently.

For Divyasri, the goal was clear: to make her parents' busy lives a little bit simpler. Today, her creation helps managers feel more in control, less stressed, and confident in leading their teams. It quietly handles the small tasks so managers can focus on what really matters while keeping teams productive, motivated, and happy.

Meenalika Dhawan is a writer and researcher with a keen interest in culture, entrepreneurship, and the intersection of technology with everyday life. With a background in communications, she contributes thought pieces and features that bring nuanced perspectives to contemporary issues.

