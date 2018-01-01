Megha Parikh

Blogging
Age No Bar to Succeed in the World of Blogging
"Windows is a passion to me and blogging a medium for expression"
Influencer Marketing
Why Influencer Marketing Is Indispensable For Branding In 2017
An influencer is an individual who is trusted by a massive fan following, who accept his opinions and suggestions verbatim
E-commerce
How to Keep the Entrepreneurship Fire Burning in the E-commerce Industry
The real challenge is in making it a preferred destination for shopping, be it for clothing, cosmetics, purses, gadgets or anything else.