Guest Writer
Entrepreneur | CEO | Speaker | Author | HR and Tech Evangelist
Meghan M. Biro is a talent management leader, career strategist and digital media catalyst. As founder and CEO of TalentCulture Consulting Group, Meghan has worked with hundreds of companies -- from early-stage ventures to global brands like Microsoft, IBM and Google -- helping them recruit and empower stellar talent. 

5 Reasons You Can't Afford to Overlook It the Power of Diversity
Workplace Diversity

A homogenous team is a clear sign the company is really hiring and promoting based on familiarity, not merit.
5 min read
How to Grow Your Company Without Losing Its Culture
Startup Culture

Hiring dilutes your culture unless, along with resumes and skill sets, you look at a candidate's personal alignment with your company's core values.
4 min read
Why Annual Social Media Policy Reviews Are Necessary
Social Media Policies

Avoid legal trouble and protect company secrets. Keep employees informed about what's allowed.
4 min read
Improving Company Culture Starts With Wellness
Health and Wellness

Surveys show that employees in wellness programs are 12 percent less likely to experience health issues caused by work-related stress.
4 min read
Boomerang Employees: an Untapped Talent Source?
Hiring

Former employees already know your business and can produce results from the get-go.
4 min read
How to Create a Social Media Advocacy Program
social media advocacy

Employees can elevate and amplify your brand messaging to their own social networks and beyond.
5 min read
Inspiring Leaders Know to Choose Their Words Carefully
Leadership Skills

Clear language and a sincere message will bring out the best in your employees.
5 min read
Brain-Teaser Interview Questions Serve a Purpose
Interviewing

Unusual questions allow hiring managers to see how potential employees think on their feet.
4 min read
'Human Resources' Just Doesn't Tell You What HR Really Does
Human Resources

HR titles are changing for the better. Soon you'll begin to see titles, such as "Chief Happiness Officer" and "Mood Coordinator."
4 min read
What to Do Now About the Widening Gap in Data Skills
Big Data

The goal of every organization today should be ensuring they have a fully functioning and well-staffed data analytics program in place.
5 min read
HR Leadership: Proving the Value of the Talent Function
talent retention

Though largely invisible to the C-Suite, employee churn can be a huge hit to the bottom line. Armed with data, HR managers can stem that tide and show their contribution to overall profitability.
5 min read
Wearable Technology: A Powerful HR Tool
Wearable Tech

From promoting a healthy lifestyle to enhancing workplace safety, there's a lot of potential for companies to see.
4 min read
Your Employee Advocacy Program: Measuring the Right KPIs
Employee advocacy programs

Measuring the right KPIs will provide meaningful data on a program's success.
4 min read
6 Ways HR Leaders Can Help Humanize the Organization
Human Resources

Remember, employees are your most valuable resource. Here's how to get the most out of a happy and productive workforce.
4 min read
Did Millennials Kill the 9-to-5 Workday, or Just Point Out That It's Dead?
Millennials

The youngest workers loathe pointlessly rigid schedules and veal-pen cubicles but are enchanted by flexibility and opportunity.
4 min read
