Meiko Patton

Sacramento-based Meiko S. Patton is a writer for the federal government and author of How a Postage Stamp Saved My Life.
Entrepreneur Mindset
3 Ways Millionaires Think Differently Than You
Changing your mindset changes everything else.
Entrepreneur Mindset
How Very Successful People Think Differently
Problems will arise. How you handle them is key.
Belief
5 Ways to Leverage Your Pain, Disappointments and Hurt
Why do you believe what you believe? Once you start asking questions, your outlook may change.
Entrepreneurial Psychology
Procrastination, Resistance, Fear? Join the Club.
Paradoxically, action done right now into the teeth of all three is the only relief from any of them.
Psychology
Is Sex Killing Your Success?
Now that we have your attention, consider the principle of delayed gratification and demanding more of yourself.
Self Improvement
The 4 Attributes You Must Develop to Achieve Everything You Want in Life
Creating a life plan gives you the framework you need to support real, meaningful change and reach your full potential.
Success Strategies
To Achieve Your Goals You Must Become Attractive On the Inside
Your success is always parallel to your level of personal development. Thankfully, we can always grow.
Getting Rich
'I Will Teach You To Be Rich.' Here's How One Man Continues to Make Good on That Promise.
Be inspired by the rags-to-riches stories of three students of entrepreneurial guru Ramit Sethi.
Positive Thinking
Change Your Thoughts, Increase Your Income
Just take steps to ensure that those thoughts are positive.
Success Strategies
The 'Pendulum Effect' and Other Secrets of How to Achieve Success
Magazine publisher and author Darren Hardy weighs in on how entrepreneurs can harness their fears.
Self Publishing
Tell Your Own Story: Write, Market and Publish Your First Book
Hey, you! Go rescue that half-written manuscript sitting in a drawer, and get to work.
Creativity
Consuming Less and Creating More: 3 Role Models to Inspire You
These three are masters at figuring out ways to meet their goals. You can be one, too.
Reciprocity
An Often-Overlooked Secret to Success
Practice the principle of reciprocity. You'll reap unexpected rewards.
Focus
4 Key Principles to Keep on Track and Sustain Focus
Coming up with the idea is the easy part. An entrepreneur needs to carry through on delivering the product or service.
Education
Create Side-Hustle Income by Teaching What You Already Know
Do you aspire to earn more than your current salary? It can be easier than you think. Share your wisdom in a course.