Meiko Patton

Meiko Patton

Guest Writer
Amazon #1 Best-Selling Author

Sacramento-based Meiko S. Patton is a writer for the federal government and author of How a Postage Stamp Saved My Life.

More From Meiko Patton

3 Ways Millionaires Think Differently Than You
Entrepreneur Mindset

3 Ways Millionaires Think Differently Than You

Changing your mindset changes everything else.
6 min read
How Very Successful People Think Differently
Entrepreneur Mindset

How Very Successful People Think Differently

Problems will arise. How you handle them is key.
6 min read
5 Ways to Leverage Your Pain, Disappointments and Hurt
Belief

5 Ways to Leverage Your Pain, Disappointments and Hurt

Why do you believe what you believe? Once you start asking questions, your outlook may change.
4 min read
Procrastination, Resistance, Fear? Join the Club.
Entrepreneurial Psychology

Procrastination, Resistance, Fear? Join the Club.

Paradoxically, action done right now into the teeth of all three is the only relief from any of them.
7 min read
Is Sex Killing Your Success?
Psychology

Is Sex Killing Your Success?

Now that we have your attention, consider the principle of delayed gratification and demanding more of yourself.
13 min read
The 4 Attributes You Must Develop to Achieve Everything You Want in Life
Self Improvement

The 4 Attributes You Must Develop to Achieve Everything You Want in Life

Creating a life plan gives you the framework you need to support real, meaningful change and reach your full potential.
10 min read
To Achieve Your Goals You Must Become Attractive On the Inside
Success Strategies

To Achieve Your Goals You Must Become Attractive On the Inside

Your success is always parallel to your level of personal development. Thankfully, we can always grow.
15 min read
'I Will Teach You To Be Rich.' Here's How One Man Continues to Make Good on That Promise.
Getting Rich

'I Will Teach You To Be Rich.' Here's How One Man Continues to Make Good on That Promise.

Be inspired by the rags-to-riches stories of three students of entrepreneurial guru Ramit Sethi.
7 min read
Change Your Thoughts, Increase Your Income
Positive Thinking

Change Your Thoughts, Increase Your Income

Just take steps to ensure that those thoughts are positive.
5 min read
The 'Pendulum Effect' and Other Secrets of How to Achieve Success
Success Strategies

The 'Pendulum Effect' and Other Secrets of How to Achieve Success

Magazine publisher and author Darren Hardy weighs in on how entrepreneurs can harness their fears.
7 min read
Tell Your Own Story: Write, Market and Publish Your First Book
Self Publishing

Tell Your Own Story: Write, Market and Publish Your First Book

Hey, you! Go rescue that half-written manuscript sitting in a drawer, and get to work.
5 min read
Consuming Less and Creating More: 3 Role Models to Inspire You
Creativity

Consuming Less and Creating More: 3 Role Models to Inspire You

These three are masters at figuring out ways to meet their goals. You can be one, too.
6 min read
An Often-Overlooked Secret to Success
Reciprocity

An Often-Overlooked Secret to Success

Practice the principle of reciprocity. You'll reap unexpected rewards.
3 min read
4 Key Principles to Keep on Track and Sustain Focus
Focus

4 Key Principles to Keep on Track and Sustain Focus

Coming up with the idea is the easy part. An entrepreneur needs to carry through on delivering the product or service.
3 min read
Create Side-Hustle Income by Teaching What You Already Know
Education

Create Side-Hustle Income by Teaching What You Already Know

Do you aspire to earn more than your current salary? It can be easier than you think. Share your wisdom in a course.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.