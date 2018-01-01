Melanie Spring

As the Chief Inspiration Officer of Sisarina, a D.C.-based branding firm, Spring built her business with a strong content marketing strategy. With an innate sense for social media, connecting with her customers, and building a culture around her brand, she teaches businesses and non-profits how to rock their brand. She also recently toured the U.S. on the Live Your Brand Tour collecting stories from businesses living their brand.

How to Overcome the Fear of Success
Success

How to Overcome the Fear of Success

The only thing holding you back from success is yourself.
4 min read
Want to Be an Entrepreneur? Get Off the Couch.
Entrepreneurs

Want to Be an Entrepreneur? Get Off the Couch.

The founder of beanbag company Lovesac shares his secrets on how he turned his hobby into a real business.
4 min read
Use Your Drive to Create Your Habits
Habits

Use Your Drive to Create Your Habits

From closing the loop to setting your intention, behavioral-science expert and author James Clear explains at an 'Entrepreneur 'event how creating habits can help you get where you want to go.
5 min read
Define What Success Looks Like to You
Success

Define What Success Looks Like to You

Success can mean different things to different people but the key is to envision what it means and act on it.
5 min read
Being Human Is How Your Branding Strategy Will Succeed
Branding

Being Human Is How Your Branding Strategy Will Succeed

Because entrepreneurs are often focused on building a product or service to help businesses or consumers, we forget how to have human conversations.
4 min read
5 Secrets to Creating an Impactful Brand
Rebranding

5 Secrets to Creating an Impactful Brand

When The Mars Advertising decided it was time for a rebrand, they wanted to ensure the overhaul would be meaningful and provide the type of excitement employees could thrive on.
5 min read
Staying Resilient Through the Ups and Downs
Motivation

Staying Resilient Through the Ups and Downs

To make it in the startup game, you better be strong and willing to persevere through the hard times.
3 min read
Are You a Small-Business Owner or an Entrepreneur? The Difference Is Important.
National Small Business Week

Are You a Small-Business Owner or an Entrepreneur? The Difference Is Important.

Understanding your role can shape how your business grows and evolves.
3 min read
What Happens to Your Business If You Die?
Retirement

What Happens to Your Business If You Die?

What happens when you want to retire and stop running your business? Here are a few tidbits of advice on how to keep your company growing, even when you are no longer the boss.
5 min read
How a Tax Return Helped This Entrepreneur Land a Successful Brand
Live Your Brand

How a Tax Return Helped This Entrepreneur Land a Successful Brand

After leaving her job, almost getting sued and landing a spot on Good Morning America, Lauren Thom found success as a New Orleans retailer.
5 min read
Building a Brand of Love Amidst a Harsh Reality
Live Your Brand

Building a Brand of Love Amidst a Harsh Reality

A nonprofit organization that works to put an end to child trafficking has grown their brand by emphasizing humanity.
5 min read
How 'Raising the Roof' Heightened This Restaurant's Brand
Live Your Brand

How 'Raising the Roof' Heightened This Restaurant's Brand

The restaurant 1905 encompasses its brand in everything -- from its employees to expanding its physical presence.
5 min read
How to Stay Respected Through Your Next Meltdown
Stress Management

How to Stay Respected Through Your Next Meltdown

While entrepreneurs may make the world go around, it isn't always easy running the show. Here are a few ways to avoid breaking the camel's back.
4 min read
How a Rebrand Helped Spice Up This Cal-Mex Chain
Marketing

How a Rebrand Helped Spice Up This Cal-Mex Chain

By pivoting its brand strategy, CalTort has managed to stay competitive with Chipotle, Moe's and other franchises. Here is what you can learn from them.
5 min read
How This Company Is Looking to Rebrand a Whole City
Marketing

How This Company Is Looking to Rebrand a Whole City

Arch Grants is looking to help St. Louis make its mark on the startup map with its grant program.
4 min read
