Melissa Kaufman is the executive director of The Garage at Northwestern. She is a former Googler, startup veteran and entrepreneur with a decade of experience at consumer technologies companies in Silicon Valley. Currently, she is a committee member of ChicagoNEXT (Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s technology council); a member of P33, the Chicago Technology Initiative; and a venture partner at Chicago Ventures. She was named to Chicago Inno’s 50 on Fire in 2017 and Crain’s Tech 50 in 2018.
