Chief Commercial Officer of Definiens,

Merrilyn Datta is Chief Commercial Officer of Definiens, the Tissue Phenomics company, which is a pioneer in providing tissue image analysis solutions for biomarker and companion diagnostics in oncology. Merrilyn is an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, setting the strategy for the commercialization and marketing of innovative and disruptive technology in the life sciences and digital health space. She lives in California with her husband and two children.