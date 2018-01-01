Micah Johnson is the founder and CEO of GoFanbase, an app that helps organizations with multiple locations streamline social media management and online reputation with one touch. He recently moved from San Diego to Tennessee to start a mini-farm in his spare time.
Raising Capital
Raising Money to Support a Great Idea? Consider Forming an Advisory Board.
The right group of advisers can help streamline a plan to get your hot new product to the right markets.
Mobile Apps
5 Things That Will Help Your Mobile App Get Approved by Facebook
Don't give up, even when you feel as though you're scaling Mount Everest.
Building Your Online Presence
No Longer Hawkers, Modern Street Teams Can Help Build Your Online Presence
There's nothing like a real live person to greet and assist customers upon arrival to your location.