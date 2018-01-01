Micah Johnson

Micah Johnson

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, GoFanbase

Micah Johnson is the founder and CEO of GoFanbase, an app that helps organizations with multiple locations streamline social media management and online reputation with one touch. He recently moved from San Diego to Tennessee to start a mini-farm in his spare time.

More From Micah Johnson

Raising Money to Support a Great Idea? Consider Forming an Advisory Board.
Raising Capital

Raising Money to Support a Great Idea? Consider Forming an Advisory Board.

The right group of advisers can help streamline a plan to get your hot new product to the right markets.
4 min read
5 Things That Will Help Your Mobile App Get Approved by Facebook
Mobile Apps

5 Things That Will Help Your Mobile App Get Approved by Facebook

Don't give up, even when you feel as though you're scaling Mount Everest.
3 min read
No Longer Hawkers, Modern Street Teams Can Help Build Your Online Presence
Building Your Online Presence

No Longer Hawkers, Modern Street Teams Can Help Build Your Online Presence

There's nothing like a real live person to greet and assist customers upon arrival to your location.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.