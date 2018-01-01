Michael Amaru

Guest Writer
Co-Founder of SenseDriver Technologies

Michael Amaru, co-founder of SenseDriver Technologies, has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and following involvement with a distracted driving incident, he began developing and designing SenseHud. This portable head-up display is designed to remove the smartphone from drivers' hands while helping them safely navigate and keep their eyes on the road.

