Michael Amaru, co-founder of SenseDriver Technologies, has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and following involvement with a distracted driving incident, he began developing and designing SenseHud. This portable head-up display is designed to remove the smartphone from drivers' hands while helping them safely navigate and keep their eyes on the road.
Project Grow
How to Find Entrepreneurial Inspiration From a Personal Calamity
After nearly being killed by a distracted driver, this entrepreneur was moved to help prevent others suffering as he had.