Michael Cardamone

Guest Writer
Managing Director of Acceleprise San Francisco

Michael Cardamone is the managing director of Acceleprise San Francisco, an enterprise software focused accelerator originally started in Washington DC and recently expanded to San Francisco. Prior to Acceleprise, Michael was an early employee at Box and more recently led partner marketing & business development at a startup in the education space.

How to Determine If an Accelerator Really Will Boost Your Startup
How to Determine If an Accelerator Really Will Boost Your Startup

Startup accelerators are like college. They all award degrees but the market values some more than others.
