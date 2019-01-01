Michael G. Wilson is Founder and CEO of Healthcare Highways. He brings 34 years of experience in healthcare, third-party administration, consulting, and managed care to his role. Previously, he was with the Equitable Life Assurance Society of New York, before he co-founded Equitable Plan Services, Inc., a third-party administrator located in Oklahoma City. He went on to found PPO Oklahoma, Corporate Health Plans of America, Inc. (CHPA), and later Texas True Choice, Inc.