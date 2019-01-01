Michael G. Wilson is Founder and CEO of Healthcare Highways. He brings 34 years of experience in healthcare, third-party administration, consulting, and managed care to his role. Previously, he was with the Equitable Life Assurance Society of New York, before he co-founded Equitable Plan Services, Inc., a third-party administrator located in Oklahoma City. He went on to found PPO Oklahoma, Corporate Health Plans of America, Inc. (CHPA), and later Texas True Choice, Inc.
About Michael G. Wilson
More From Michael G. Wilson
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Victorious U.S. Women's Soccer Team, and a Lot of Other Women Athletes
From Shawn Johnson and Lindsey Vonn to Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova, women athletes are starting businesses. And why not? They already have the right mindset.