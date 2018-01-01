Michael Georgiou

Michael Georgiou

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CMO of Imaginovation
Michael Georgiou is the the co-founder and CMO of Imaginovation, a full-service digital agency based out of Raleigh, N.C.

More From Michael Georgiou

10 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Help Your Team Increase Sales
Ready for Anything

10 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Help Your Team Increase Sales

From crunching data to grinding out grunt work, AI can multiply your team's availability and effectiveness to do the critical, human part of sales that computers can't.
5 min read
How an Alexa 'Skill' Can Boost Your Brand
Technology

How an Alexa 'Skill' Can Boost Your Brand

Get people to talk about you -- literally.
4 min read
To Create More Authority for Your Brand, Get Your Own Mobile App
Technology

To Create More Authority for Your Brand, Get Your Own Mobile App

If you have an app, you must know what you are doing, right?
5 min read
Clock Watching: How to Keep Your Teams Synchronized Across Different Time Zones
Managing Remote Teams

Clock Watching: How to Keep Your Teams Synchronized Across Different Time Zones

It's no easy task to coordinate teams across the country or around the world, but a handful of simple preparations can prevent your phone from ringing at 4 a.m.
5 min read
7 Apps to Bring Your Team Together
Communications

7 Apps to Bring Your Team Together

In today's tech-centered world, it's easy for vital information to get lost in translation. These tools can help unite your team.
6 min read
5 Open Source Libraries to Aid in Your Machine Learning Endeavors
Machine Learning

5 Open Source Libraries to Aid in Your Machine Learning Endeavors

Machine learning is changing the way we do things, and it's becoming mainstream very quickly.
4 min read
5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration
Mobile Apps

5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration

Humans are visual animals. Quality videos increase engagement, improve user experience and set your brand apart from the competition.
5 min read
How Software Teams Can Learn to Make Beautiful Music Together
software development

How Software Teams Can Learn to Make Beautiful Music Together

Bluegrass bands and software teams might seem worlds apart, but those fiddlers and pickers might teach the techs a thing or two.
5 min read
User Experience Is the Most Important Metric You Aren't Measuring
User Experience

User Experience Is the Most Important Metric You Aren't Measuring

Though critical, user experience is often overlooked in website and app design.
6 min read
10 Tips for Web Design That Drives Sales
Websites

10 Tips for Web Design That Drives Sales

If your website has a lot of traffic but few conversions, it's time to figure out the problem.
5 min read
How Many of These Video Marketing Mistakes Are You Making?
Video Marketing

How Many of These Video Marketing Mistakes Are You Making?

Pushing that sales pitch hard in your video is your first mistake.
5 min read
5 Key Tips to Improve Conversion Rates
Ready for Anything

5 Key Tips to Improve Conversion Rates

Walk yourself through your sales process and learn to think like a consumer.
5 min read
How to Decide Whether to Crowdfund or Bootstrap Your Business
Startup Funding

How to Decide Whether to Crowdfund or Bootstrap Your Business

How you chose to fund your business has a lot to with how much control you are willing to lose and how hard it is to explain your idea.
6 min read
Instill a Strong, Positive Company Culture -- From Go!
Startup Culture

Instill a Strong, Positive Company Culture -- From Go!

Realize that your vibe as founder sets a tone, and that every action, inaction and interaction builds that out until it becomes your corporate culture.
6 min read
How Niche Micro-Companies Will Rule the Business World
Niche marketing

How Niche Micro-Companies Will Rule the Business World

Know a lot about just one thing? You may be uniquely positioned for entrepreneurial success.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.