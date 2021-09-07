Michael Gilbert

Michael Gilbert

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO of Semios

Michael Gilbert is the CEO of Semios, helping farmers use data to optimize every acre. He is a father, founder and scientist who is passionate about sustainability and having fun shaping the future.

https://semios.com/

Follow Michael Gilbert on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Supply and Demand

It's Time For the Future of Farming to Be a Dinner Table Topic

With supply chains slashed and increased droughts, the public needs to take an interest in how they get their food.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like