Michael Gilbert
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO of Semios
Michael Gilbert is the CEO of Semios, helping farmers use data to optimize every acre. He is a father, founder and scientist who is passionate about sustainability and having fun shaping the future.
It's Time For the Future of Farming to Be a Dinner Table Topic
With supply chains slashed and increased droughts, the public needs to take an interest in how they get their food.
