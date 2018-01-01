Guest Writer

CFO and Senior Vice President, Finance at Justworks

Michael Greten is the CFO at Justworks. His goal is to provide management with data and analysis to fully understand the levers of the business that leads to actionable steps. Prior to Justworks, Greten was the VP of finance and accounting at iCIMS, Inc. Prior to that he was the controller/treasurer of the RiskMetrics Group for over 10 years, where they launched an IPO and were acquired by MSCI, Inc. Greten's mission is to build organizations that help companies scale for hyper growth.