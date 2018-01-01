Michael Greten

Michael Greten is the CFO at Justworks. His goal is to provide management with data and analysis to fully understand the levers of the business that leads to actionable steps. Prior to Justworks, Greten was the VP of finance and accounting at iCIMS, Inc. Prior to that he was the controller/treasurer of the RiskMetrics Group for over 10 years, where they launched an IPO and were acquired by MSCI, Inc. Greten's mission is to build organizations that help companies scale for hyper growth.

How to Know If Your Tech Startup Is on the Path to Profitability -- or Not
Starting a Business

There are a few key metrics entrepreneurs can look at to monitor their performance and keep the train from going off the tracks as it chugs ahead.
