Michael Lee Stallard, president of E Pluribus Partners and cofounder of ConnectionCulture.com, speaks, teaches and coaches on leadership, organizational culture and employee engagement. He is the author of Connection Culture and Fired Up or Burned Out. Follow him on his blog, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ or Linkedin.
Leadership
How Redskins' Quarterback 'Captain Kirk' Developed Resilience to Excel
While the obvious answer is his competence and skill as an athlete and quarterback, he is also successful due to his support system.
Stress Management
What Every Leader Should Know About Stress
While most bosses think they are the ones under the most stress, they're wrong.
Success Strategies
4 Ways Love Can Help Grow Your Business
The next time you hear one speaking about 'love' in terms of how colleagues treat one another and work together pay close attention.
Company Culture
What Leaders Can Learn From America's No. 1 Cancer Center
When his wife got sick, Michael Lee Stallard learned that a place's attitude can help heal as much as the medicine it provides.