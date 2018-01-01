Michael Carter

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of BizEquity
Michael M. Carter is the founder and CEO of BizEquity and the inventor of an online valuation service that's helping the small business economy. BizEquity was recently recognized as one of the top 360 companies in the United States by Entrepreneur Media for two years in a row.

More From Michael Carter

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century
Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century

Names like Jack Ma, Marc Benioff, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson are inspiring a new generation of youth.
4 min read
Why Valuing Your Business Can Enhance Its Value
Valuations

Why Valuing Your Business Can Enhance Its Value

Valuing your company gives you insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the business.
5 min read
Collaboration, Not Competition, Is Key for Fintech Companies
FinTech

Collaboration, Not Competition, Is Key for Fintech Companies

Fintech providers and traditional financial institutions can both benefit from partnerships.
4 min read
Why the Big Data Swamp Needs to Be Purified to Usher in a Revolution in Lending
Big Data

Why the Big Data Swamp Needs to Be Purified to Usher in a Revolution in Lending

When used by commercial lenders, a data swamp can prove to be damaging to entrepreneurs and small-business owners.
5 min read
Listen to Warren Buffett and Find Out This One Thing About Your Business
Business Valuation

Listen to Warren Buffett and Find Out This One Thing About Your Business

Why is business valuation so overlooked?
4 min read
If You Plan to Fund Your Retirement by Selling Your Business, This Is What You Need to Know
Retirement

If You Plan to Fund Your Retirement by Selling Your Business, This Is What You Need to Know

Valuing a business the day you decide to sell is like planning your retirement the day you decide to retire -- you may be left out in the cold.
3 min read
Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Be Too Entrepreneurial With Their Own Wealth Planning
Wealth Management

Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Be Too Entrepreneurial With Their Own Wealth Planning

Entrepreneurs often make detailed plans for building their business but neglect planning their own exit to safeguard the wealth created for their families and future generations.
5 min read
How Big Data's Use in Commercial Lending Can Level the Playing Field for Entrepreneurs
Loans

How Big Data's Use in Commercial Lending Can Level the Playing Field for Entrepreneurs

To benefit both the borrower and the lender, we must improve transparency and the loan process to protect and ascertain the true value of small businesses.
4 min read
Why Life Insurance Is Vital for Entrepreneurs
Insurance

Why Life Insurance Is Vital for Entrepreneurs

Without proper life insurance protection, the sudden death or disability of a founder could derail a company, resulting in layoffs, bankruptcy and possibly the collapse of the business itself.
5 min read
Why Not Knowing Your Business's Worth Could Cost You Millions
Business Valuation

Why Not Knowing Your Business's Worth Could Cost You Millions

Big data makes it easier for small businesses to get accurate valuations.
4 min read
