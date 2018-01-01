Michael Carter

Entrepreneurs
Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century
Names like Jack Ma, Marc Benioff, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson are inspiring a new generation of youth.
Valuations
Why Valuing Your Business Can Enhance Its Value
Valuing your company gives you insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the business.
FinTech
Collaboration, Not Competition, Is Key for Fintech Companies
Fintech providers and traditional financial institutions can both benefit from partnerships.
Big Data
Why the Big Data Swamp Needs to Be Purified to Usher in a Revolution in Lending
When used by commercial lenders, a data swamp can prove to be damaging to entrepreneurs and small-business owners.
Business Valuation
Listen to Warren Buffett and Find Out This One Thing About Your Business
Why is business valuation so overlooked?
Retirement
If You Plan to Fund Your Retirement by Selling Your Business, This Is What You Need to Know
Valuing a business the day you decide to sell is like planning your retirement the day you decide to retire -- you may be left out in the cold.
Wealth Management
Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Be Too Entrepreneurial With Their Own Wealth Planning
Entrepreneurs often make detailed plans for building their business but neglect planning their own exit to safeguard the wealth created for their families and future generations.
Loans
How Big Data's Use in Commercial Lending Can Level the Playing Field for Entrepreneurs
To benefit both the borrower and the lender, we must improve transparency and the loan process to protect and ascertain the true value of small businesses.
Insurance
Why Life Insurance Is Vital for Entrepreneurs
Without proper life insurance protection, the sudden death or disability of a founder could derail a company, resulting in layoffs, bankruptcy and possibly the collapse of the business itself.
Business Valuation
Why Not Knowing Your Business's Worth Could Cost You Millions
Big data makes it easier for small businesses to get accurate valuations.