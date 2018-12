Guest Writer

Managing director of CFG Brokerage Network

Michael Moran is the managing director of CFG Brokerage Network , a boutique financial services firm in Boston. He dedicates his time to Triangle , a non-profit dedicated to helping people with disabilities find work. He’s also a member of Boston’s chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization , a global business network of more than 11,000 business owners in 150 chapters and more than 48 countries.