Michaela "Mickey" Shiloh is a multi-platinum selling songwriter and CEO of BDRM Records. Furthermore, Mickey also leads Songsmithxd Productions, the joint venture between BDRM Records and CAD Management.

During her years as a songwriter, Mickey has worked with Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Pitbull, LL Cool J, Jeremih, Iggy Azalea, Jason Derulo, JLo, Rita Ora, Omarion, Dada Life, Cassie, Vic Mensa, Wiz Khalifa, T.I., The Game, Keke Palmer, Christina Milian, Jake Miller, Jack & Jack, Justine Skye, Diplo, DJ Chuckie, Alex Da Kid, Jasmine Villegas, Brooke Valentine, T-Boz, Travis Garland, Shontelle, Mistah F.A.B., King Los, Serayah, Teyana Taylor, McClain Sisters, OMG Girlz, Mindless Behavior, and many more.

In November 2018, Mickey was listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 in Music for the class of 2019.