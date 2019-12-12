About Mihaela Nina
Mihaela Nina is the founder of Concerto TIC, and for more than a decade, she has been committed to building strategies across a wide spectrum of levels, in order to enable a transformational change both within the organizational culture and across commercial models. Her long-term vision supported her to lead successful projects within the MENA hospitality sector through membership and loyalty programs, as well as for the most prominent business club in the region, Capital Club. With a passion for the SDGs and sustainability, Mihaela is also the host of the podcast, A Force For Good, and engages in public speaking and moderating panels that have an aim in changing the narrative around sustainability. Ingraining impact to the core of business strategies, Mihaela has a knack for enabling partners to catalyze change and innovation across all areas of the value chain, and engage with stakeholders in order to drive long-term growth and maximize their impact. Mihaela is also a co-founding member of Social Capital Club.
