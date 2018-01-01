Mike Pugh is vice president of marketing at j2 Global Inc., a Los Angeles-based provider of cloud-based communications services..
Entrepreneurs
Always Working? How to Pull Back Before It Hurts You.
Being on the job all the time can put your productivity, happiness and even your health at risk.
Entrepreneurs
Why Millennials Should Become Entrepreneurs Now
With a high unemployment rate for the younger generation, entrepreneurship offers hope. Here are a few reasons it is the perfect time for millennials to pave their own path.