Mike Stephenson

Mike Stephenson

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO at addy

Mike Stephenson is co-founder and CEO of addy, which is focused on making real-estate investing accessible to everyone.

Follow Mike Stephenson on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Technology

Real-Estate Investing Is About to Get a Gen Z Makeover

Real-estate investing locked whole populations out, but Zoomers are finding a new way in.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like