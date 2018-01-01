Mike Watson

Guest Writer
Vice President of Product Strategy, Cree

As vice president of product strategy, Mike Watson oversees Durham, N.C,-based Cree’s corporate communications, brand development and web and social-media channels. He also leads initiatives for its LED bulb. 

Take Precautions on the Alluring, Sexy and Mysterious Path of Innovation

Creating the right mindset, understanding the reality of invention, double-checking your ego and developing a sense of timing will help you move from having a worthy thought to fulfilling its promise.
4 min read
4 Ways to Motivate Your Staff to Take Big Risks

Actively encourage risk taking within your company by using core values, positive pressure, hiring processes and storytelling.
5 min read
