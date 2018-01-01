Mikhail Alfon

Digital Branding and Business Development
Mikhail Alfon is a digital marketer who helps businesses and individuals build their brand on social media. He's helped dozens of companies find success online in both B2B and B2C environments.

3 Surprising Ways Hiring a Copywriter Off of Twitter Increased My Gross Revenue
Freelancers

3 Surprising Ways Hiring a Copywriter Off of Twitter Increased My Gross Revenue

Step one to business success is hiring people who are good at doing what you're not.
4 min read
Is That Your Title or Your Entitlement?
Entrepreneurship

Is That Your Title or Your Entitlement?

That fancy title may not be as glorious as you expect.
6 min read
5 Crucial Advantages of Building a Personal Brand Most People Overlook
Personal Branding

5 Crucial Advantages of Building a Personal Brand Most People Overlook

Personal branding is usually seen as just another kind of marketing but it has the potential for self discovery.
5 min read
Why Everything Is Your Fault and Why That's Good
Personal Improvement

Why Everything Is Your Fault and Why That's Good

When your whole life is somebody else's fault, powerlessness is assured. Empowerment is about taking responsibility.
4 min read
Invaluable Business and Life Lessons I Learned Playing Poker
Life Lessons

Invaluable Business and Life Lessons I Learned Playing Poker

In life, you have to play the hand you're dealt.
4 min read
