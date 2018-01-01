Mikhail Alfon

Freelancers
3 Surprising Ways Hiring a Copywriter Off of Twitter Increased My Gross Revenue
Step one to business success is hiring people who are good at doing what you're not.
Entrepreneurship
Is That Your Title or Your Entitlement?
That fancy title may not be as glorious as you expect.
Personal Branding
5 Crucial Advantages of Building a Personal Brand Most People Overlook
Personal branding is usually seen as just another kind of marketing but it has the potential for self discovery.
Personal Improvement
Why Everything Is Your Fault and Why That's Good
When your whole life is somebody else's fault, powerlessness is assured. Empowerment is about taking responsibility.
Life Lessons
Invaluable Business and Life Lessons I Learned Playing Poker
In life, you have to play the hand you're dealt.