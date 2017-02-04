Why Everything Is Your Fault and Why That's Good

When your whole life is somebody else's fault, powerlessness is assured. Empowerment is about taking responsibility.

learn more about Mikhail Alfon

By Mikhail Alfon

Mads Perch | Getty Images

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I'm about to turn 30. God willing, I'm about a third of the way through, but I've already learned some things thus far. One of the most valuable lessons I've learned, about three years ago now, is that everything that is "happening" to you at this moment is absolutely your fault.

I've noticed that too few of us are willing to take responsibility for the events and situations that occur in our lives. We're quick to blame other people or to point out what they could have done better. We're quick to blame the economy or a lack of opportunity or of time. I've even heard some people blame the weather.

Adulthood boot camp.

It's time to take responsibility for every aspect of our lives and to understand that every decision we've made, heretofore, has lead us inexorably to where we are right now.

So here's what I'm going to do: I'm going to call out some of the most common issues I come across, and reframe it. Don't worry; I'm going to use some real-life examples from my own experiences, too, because you'll never hear me preach something I haven't practiced myself.

Related: A 3-Step Process to Making Better Decisions

Please note: I understand that there are circumstances and events that an individual cannot control, and I empathize deeply with anyone who's going through something troubling that is demonstrably outside their control.

Problems at work? It's probably you.

Let's say that you're in some sort of management position and your team isn't performing well. They're showing up late, not making enough calls or missing deadlines, and so on. Well, what about you? Are you showing up earlier than the rest of your team everyday? Have you set the correct expectation for your colleagues and taken the time to inform and train them to meet them? When is the last time you asked your team what you could do to help them succeed?

On the other hand, if you're an employee who hasn't received that promotion or raise, then when was the last time you asked a manager for an opportunity for more responsibilities? Does your performance in the last six months justify it? What can you do today to elevate the trajectory of your career path?

Related: 7 Ways to Get People to Take Responsibility

I've been a coffee shop manager; I've managed nursing assistants to care for patients; I've managed sales teams, and now I have 7twelve. There's one constant I found in all of those positions: Every success I've had was because of my team and every failure I had was due to my inability to lead effectively.

The fix for everything? Take responsibility.

No one is responsible for the outcome of your life but you. There's no girlfriend or husband, no boss or teammate, no president or influencer that has an impact on your life unless you allow them to do so. You consent to it.

Take the time to learn what you can do better either personally or professionally. Then take action. Every book you've ever read, YouTube video you've ever watched, or meme you've ever shared is worthless unless you back it up with your actions.

Related: 5 Quotes That Will Get You Off the Fence and Taking Action

The good news is that because everything is "your fault," your outcomes are completely up to you. That's daunting for some, but a liberating revelation for others. The more responsibility you take for your life, the more you'll see the results you want out of it.

I could legitimately rant on this subject for hours, but I'll spare you. Just remember, the next time you're faced with a problem, ask yourself: "What might I have done better in the past, what can I do in this moment, and what must I do in the future to make this situation better than it is now?" The answer becomes your to-do list for creating a better future.
Mikhail Alfon

Co-Founder/CEO of Blue Light Media

Mikhail Alfon is the co-founder and CEO of the Orange County creative marketing agency, Blue Light Media. He also hosts the Oversharing Podcast and is the author of Digitally Designed coming in the Fall of 2020.

Related Topics

Leadership Personal Improvement

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Growing a Business

The No.1 Most Bankable Skill You Must Have to Succeed in 2023

If you don't foster this skill, you'll fall behind the pack financially and professionally in 2023.

By Ben Angel

Business News

I'm a Former Google Recruiter. Here's How to Land a Job in Tech — and What Can Blow Your Interview

A former Google recruiter says layoffs may be trendy, but tech workers are always needed. Here's how to land a job at a major tech company.

By Dorothy Cucci

Starting a Business

5 Ways Entrepreneurship Can Help Teenagers Overcome Negative Peer Pressure

Here are some of the positives teenage entrepreneurship can have concerning peer pressure.

By Ryan Blivas

Business News

'Could This Be True?': Blockbuster Might Be Teasing a Surprise Comeback

The company has shuttered all of its locations except for one in Bend, Oregon.

By Emily Rella

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas To Start Right Now

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.