Miklos Grof

Guest Writer
Head of Product and Business Development, Gust

Miklos has extensive experience in start-up formation, business development and venture financing. He co-founded Fundacity and was its CEO until Fundacity joined Gust. Fundacity is one of the largest online communities of startups and accelerators globally. Fundacity powers 100s of acceleration programs serving users in 156 countries with a flexible solution for application creation, management, and cohort selection processes. Miklos is an economist and completed his Masters in Finance at the London School of Economics and previously worked in corporate financial restructuring at PricewaterhouseCoopers in London. He is fluent in English, German, Hungarian, Spanish and Portuguese. Miklos is a speaker and panelist in the field of entrepreneurship and startup fundraising.

More From Miklos Grof

Startup Accelerators Aren't Banking on Exits Any More
Accelerators

Accelerators are increasingly selling a range of services to generate ongoing revenue, without waiting years for startups to be sold.
4 min read
12 Rules Entrepreneurs Must Know About Cap Table Management
Investors

Cap tables are more than just simple spreadsheets.
6 min read
New Report Shines Light on the U.S. Accelerator Industry
Accelerators

Gust released its 2015 Global Accelerator Report. The U.S. and Canada are leading the way.
5 min read
The Arab World Has Seen More Accelerator Programs Launch In Recent Years Than Ever Before
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

In recent years, startup accelerators have come to play a major role in fostering the growth of the region's technology ideas and turning them into full-fledged businesses.
6 min read
