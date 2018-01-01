Miklos Grof

Guest Writer

Head of Product and Business Development, Gust

Miklos has extensive experience in start-up formation, business development and venture financing. He co-founded Fundacity and was its CEO until Fundacity joined Gust. Fundacity is one of the largest online communities of startups and accelerators globally. Fundacity powers 100s of acceleration programs serving users in 156 countries with a flexible solution for application creation, management, and cohort selection processes. Miklos is an economist and completed his Masters in Finance at the London School of Economics and previously worked in corporate financial restructuring at PricewaterhouseCoopers in London. He is fluent in English, German, Hungarian, Spanish and Portuguese. Miklos is a speaker and panelist in the field of entrepreneurship and startup fundraising.