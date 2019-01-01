Milan Thakkar, CEO of Walplast, has been a turnaround management asset across all organisations that he has worked at, by self-admission Milan is a growth addict. He states very clearly that the only reason he would enter a business is to look at exponential growth, something he has driven across brands he has associated with. Proof of pudding is the many fold growth he drove at his previous organisation as well as the exponential growth he has brought to the Walplast stable.
About Milan Thakkar
More From Milan Thakkar
Family Businesses
Relevance of Second Generation Family Businesses in the Age of Conglomerates and Disruptors
Strategies keep evolving every now and then, but it is a strong culture that can weather continual changes in any industry