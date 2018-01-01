Mitchell Harper

Mitchell Harper

Guest Writer
Co-founder, Bigcommerce

Mitchell Harper co-founded Bigcommerce in 2009 and started PeopleSpark in 2015. He is a self-taught entrepreneur with a passion for finding large business-to-business markets that are underserved by existing technology providers and then bringing to market solutions to help those businesses be more successful. He regularly blogs about productivity, leadership and company culture on his personal blog.

More From Mitchell Harper

4 Things About Managing People I Wish I Knew When I Started
Leadership

4 Things About Managing People I Wish I Knew When I Started

The way you lead and manage people is the make-or-break skill that will determine if you build a good business or an amazing one.
5 min read
Ever Talk About Non-Work Stuff With Your Employees? Do It. They Will Love You.
Leadership

Ever Talk About Non-Work Stuff With Your Employees? Do It. They Will Love You.

Simple things like showing your staff members that you truly care about them can transform you from a good manager into a great leader.
4 min read
Getting Your Face Out There Might Be the Best Business Investment You Can Make
Leadership

Getting Your Face Out There Might Be the Best Business Investment You Can Make

Just look at what the high-profile approach did for Richard Branson of Virgin, Marc Zuckerberg of Facebook and Aaron Levie of Box.
5 min read
7 Interview Questions To Help You Hire Superstars
Hiring Tips

7 Interview Questions To Help You Hire Superstars

Never hire someone who is just 'good enough.'
6 min read
13 Growth Hacks From Some of the World's Most Successful Tech Entrepreneurs
Ready for Anything

13 Growth Hacks From Some of the World's Most Successful Tech Entrepreneurs

Why reinvent the wheel when you can take what's worked for others and apply those principles directly to your business?
8 min read
Stop Being a Jack-of-All-Trades. Join the Billion Dollar Unicorn Club.
Leadership Qualities

Stop Being a Jack-of-All-Trades. Join the Billion Dollar Unicorn Club.

All founders can be seen as either artists, entrepreneurs or managers. Often multitasking, they may need in time to choose to focus on their strengths.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.