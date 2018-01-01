Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba

Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba

Chairman, Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Group
Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba has been the Chairman of Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba (MHAO) Group since 1995. Since taking over the family business, he has led the company with the focus and drive to further accelerate its upward trajectory of MHAO, securing additional big name brands for the company’s portfolio. Today, Al Otaiba has a wealth of experience in sales and operations management and boasts many prestigious and long-lasting business relationships with top global organizations, including Avis, Bosch, and Xerox. Looking to the future, Al Otaiba’s goal is clear: to make MHAO a household name synonymous with high-quality, throughout the UAE and beyond.

More From Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba

Building The Future: How The UAE Is Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders
Entrepreneurship Programs

Building The Future: How The UAE Is Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders

Whether we are creating mentorship programs, collaborating with educational establishments, or putting forward strong entrepreneurial role models– there is much more we can do.
7 min read
The Essential Qualities Every Family Business Needs To Survive
Growth Strategies

The Essential Qualities Every Family Business Needs To Survive

Generation on generation, the business grows, changes, and adapts. As CEOs age and have the will to step away from the daily management of the business, we must be ready to appoint new heirs. Yet, with each new leader, there should be a level of transformation of the company.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.