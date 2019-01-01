About Mohannad Abudayyah
Mohannad Abudayyah is a Saudi author, trainer, and consultant in business innovation and social entrepreneurship. He is the former CEO of Isterlab Center for Training Innovators.
Act Local, Think Global: How Saudi Arabia's Entrepreneurs Are Growing Their Enterprises Internationally
"Today, the largest oil exporter on the earth is putting in extra effort to increase its percentage of non-oil exports. And, this unfamiliar shift in the economy would be impossible without involving all stakeholders, including passionate entrepreneurs like you and me."