Founder & Chairperson, La Femme Privee and Director, International Luxury Academy (ILA)

Monica Garg, Founder & Chairperson, La Femme Privee and Director, International Luxury Academy (ILA), after creating Luxury Image Consultants in India, is aiming to empower women entrepreneurs to take their businesses and lives to next level by granting them, unique networking opportunities.

Monica Garg, Director,, an Academy offering Luxury Image Consultant, herself is trained in image, style, fashion, color and etiquette by several certified image masters of the world, viz., the Sterling Style Academy, New York; fashion style from Dublin; is a certified trainer from the Etiquette School of Manhattan (New York); possesses certification from Villa Perrifeu Montreaux Switzerland specializing in image enhancement for women, etc. Above all this, she is also a certified trainer in Luxury Brand Management from London. She has conducted various workshops in New York & China, therefore has a great awareness and vision on the fashion and lifestyle industry.