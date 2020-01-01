About Morrad Irsane
Morrad Irsane is the co-founder and CEO of Melltoo, a peer-to-peer marketplace for secondhand with door to door delivery. Morrad is a lifelong entrepreneur, having founded multiple businesses in the past, including two successful prior exits internationally. As an active participant in the UAE startup ecosystem, Morrad regularly engages with other entrepreneurs to build bridges and strengthen networks. He loves to meet new entrepreneurs so reach out!
