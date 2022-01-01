Mousumi Behari
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Digital Transformation Lead at Avionos
Mousumi Behari leads the digital transformation practice at Avionos. With extensive experience in ecommerce strategy and implementation in the B2B and B2C spaces, she is focused on helping retailers enable their digital journey through prioritized, data-driven decisions.
Latest
Innovation
How Businesses Can Harness the Power of Constant Digital Change and Become Stronger Than Ever
The economic and global crises of the past few years have affected brands of all shapes and sizes. Here are some steps you can take to create new digital capabilities that promote customization, scalability, innovation and stability.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-