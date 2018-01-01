Sarosh Zaiwalla

Sarosh Zaiwalla

Founder and Senior Partner of Zaiwalla & Co. Solicitors

Sarosh is the firm’s Founder and Senior Partner, overseeing all the firm’s activities. He began his career in shipping law and arbitration, and then branched out into non-shipping arbitration. Over the years, he has been involved in over 1,000 international litigations and arbitrations in the fields of Energy, Maritime and Construction either as solicitor, Counsel, Party-Appointed Arbitrator or Sole Arbitrator. Over his career, Sarosh has acted for clients ranging from the President of India, the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Iranian Government to the Bachchan and Gandhi families in India.

 

More From Sarosh Zaiwalla

Why the Legal Sector needs Entrepreneurs
Legal

Why the Legal Sector needs Entrepreneurs

The only way we can change this failing system is when we go corporate – through the development of legal firms.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.