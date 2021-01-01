Muna Al Gurg
Director of Retail, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group
Muna Easa Al Gurg is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Dubai. She is Director of Retail at Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group and is on several boards of directors of companies as well as non-profit organizations. Muna is also the Chairwoman of Young Arab Leaders, an organization which promotes education, entrepreneurship, and youth development.
Latest
Making The Case For Mentorship (Especially Now, In A World Still Reeling From The COVID-19 Crisis)
A study conducted among 3,000 professionals in the US found that 76% believed having a mentor was crucial, but only 37% had one.
