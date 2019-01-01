My Queue

Namita Mehta

President at The Red Pen

About Namita Mehta

Namita Mehta is President at The Red Pen. Namita led the University Guidance Counselling Department at B.D. Somani International School in Mumbai for more than three years. As an in-house counselor, she advised students on effective profile development, managed the international university application process, and developed relationships with university admissions offices.

Namita also specializes in training applicants for the Oxford and Cambridge interview process. She currently resides in Mumbai, but past homes include Hong Kong, UK and Germany. She holds a Masters in Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, University of Oxford.

4 Ways To Be a Successful Mompreneur

Being a dedicated mother and a businesswoman, with sheer grit and determination no matter what happens, is something that has to be part of your DNA
