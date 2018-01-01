Contributor

Co-founder, Enakshi

Namya Patel, 22-year-old co-founder of Enakshi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media & Communications with Specialisation in Film from Goldsmiths, University of London. She comes from a family of business people, with her father into real estate business and maternal grandparents into education industry.

Namya has worked on several projects in the media and film industry. She has, however, always fancied the fashion industry and her inclination towards fashion drove her to co-found a brand as unique as Enakshi. A shopaholic at heart, Namya observed the demand for fusion Indian wear and noticed the efforts required to find a good designer adept create this kind of apparel. With the goal to address these needs, Namya founded Enakshi along with Maharsh and launched the brand on March 8th, 2018.

At Enakshi, she is responsible for the aesthetics, communication and product management. A travel enthusiast and a foodie, Namya likes to explore different places, culture, and cuisines in her spare time.