Natalie O’Grady

Natalie O’Grady

Guest Writer
Social PR Specialist
Natalie O’Grady is a social media specialist and PR associate at A.wordsmith, a boutique public relations firm specializing in thought leadership and brand storytelling for leading business-to-business and consumer organizations. Prior to settling in Portland, Ore., and joining the A.wordsmith team, she lived in five states in five years, and gained experience in social media engagement, public relations writing and campaigns, and event management. Natalie holds a master’s degree in public communication and technology from Colorado State University, and a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

More From Natalie O’Grady

3 Ways to Grow Your Business With Free Social Media Analytics
Social Media Marketing

3 Ways to Grow Your Business With Free Social Media Analytics

Social media is about the long game and does require thoughtful planning, but there's no need to break the bank for in-depth analysis and strategy-building.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.