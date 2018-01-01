Nate Desmond

Nate Desmond

Nate Desmond is a traction professional. Parkour traceur. Enthusiastic autodidact.

More From Nate Desmond

5 Psychological Principles of High Converting Websites
Building a Website

5 Psychological Principles of High Converting Websites

You can uncover big gains by applying these principles to your website testing plans.
15+ min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.