Nate Klemp

Guest Writer

Co-Founder of LIFE XT

Nate Klemp, PhD, is the co-founder and CIO at LIFE Cross Training (LIFE XT). He is the co-author of the New York Times bestseller Start Here: Master the Lifelong Habit of Wellbeing. Klemp holds a B.A. and M.A. from Stanford University and a PhD from Princeton University.