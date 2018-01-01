Nathan Ingraham

Apple
The Biggest New Features From Apple Announced at WWDC 2018
Apple will roll out major updates to all its major software platforms.
Uber
Uber Fires More Than 20 Employees for Harassment
The company's investigation into harassment in its workplace continues, so more firings may be coming.
Verizon
Yahoo and AOL Are Part of Verizon's New 'Oath' Brand
Oath will be an umbrella of brands, including Yahoo and some AOL publications.
The Google Assistant Is Coming to Android TV
A forthcoming update will enable you to ask your Android TV device all kinds of questions.
Amazon
Amazon Completes Its First Drone-Powered Delivery
The first delivery was made in Cambridge, U.K., and took 13 minutes from purchase to drop-off.
Google Home Review: The Assistant Steps Into Your Living Room
OK Google, what can Home do for me?
Uber
I Drove Around Pittsburgh in a Self-Driving Uber
What's surprising about riding in an autonomous car is how boring it can be.
Apple
Dr. Dre Will Reportedly Star in Apple's First Original TV Series
Vital Signs is reportedly a six-episode series starring Apple employee Dr. Dre in a dark, 'semi-autobiographical' role.