Nathan Ingraham

Senior Editor at Engadget

Nathan Ingraham is a senior editor at Engadget and was formerly an editor at The Verge. A semi-recent San Francisco resident by way of Boston, Ingraham covers Google, gaming, apps and services (especially music), weird internet culture and much more. He'll review just about any odd piece of hardware that comes his way. In his spare time, Ingraham enjoys the awesome food SF has to offer and loves taking photos around northern California.