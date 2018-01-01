Nathan Ingraham

Senior Editor at Engadget
Nathan Ingraham is a senior editor at Engadget and was formerly an editor at The Verge. A semi-recent San Francisco resident by way of Boston, Ingraham covers Google, gaming, apps and services (especially music), weird internet culture and much more. He'll review just about any odd piece of hardware that comes his way. In his spare time, Ingraham enjoys the awesome food SF has to offer and loves taking photos around northern California.

More From Nathan Ingraham

The Biggest New Features From Apple Announced at WWDC 2018
Apple

The Biggest New Features From Apple Announced at WWDC 2018

Apple will roll out major updates to all its major software platforms.
10 min read
Uber Fires More Than 20 Employees for Harassment
Uber

Uber Fires More Than 20 Employees for Harassment

The company's investigation into harassment in its workplace continues, so more firings may be coming.
3 min read
Yahoo and AOL Are Part of Verizon's New 'Oath' Brand
Verizon

Yahoo and AOL Are Part of Verizon's New 'Oath' Brand

Oath will be an umbrella of brands, including Yahoo and some AOL publications.
3 min read
The Google Assistant Is Coming to Android TV
Google

The Google Assistant Is Coming to Android TV

A forthcoming update will enable you to ask your Android TV device all kinds of questions.
2 min read
Amazon Completes Its First Drone-Powered Delivery
Amazon

Amazon Completes Its First Drone-Powered Delivery

The first delivery was made in Cambridge, U.K., and took 13 minutes from purchase to drop-off.
3 min read
Google Home Review: The Assistant Steps Into Your Living Room
Google

Google Home Review: The Assistant Steps Into Your Living Room

OK Google, what can Home do for me?
14 min read
I Drove Around Pittsburgh in a Self-Driving Uber
Uber

I Drove Around Pittsburgh in a Self-Driving Uber

What's surprising about riding in an autonomous car is how boring it can be.
9 min read
Dr. Dre Will Reportedly Star in Apple's First Original TV Series
Apple

Dr. Dre Will Reportedly Star in Apple's First Original TV Series

Vital Signs is reportedly a six-episode series starring Apple employee Dr. Dre in a dark, 'semi-autobiographical' role.
2 min read
