Nausheen Popat

cofounded Lifecare 20 years ago with Alniz Po
pat, and is today responsible
for managing and coordinating the operational running of
the business across Dubai, Kenya
and Qatar. Popat focuses on delivering Lifecare
’
s operational excellence strategic initiatives.
Nausheen is a graduate of the University of Northridge, Ca
lifornia,
an
d holds a bachelor
’
s
degree in hotel management
cofounded Lifecare 20 years ago with Alniz Po
pat, and is today responsible
for managing and coordinating the operational running of
the business across Dubai, Kenya
and Qatar. Popat focuses on delivering Lifecare
’
s operational excellence strategic initiatives.
Nausheen is a graduate of the University of Northridge, Ca
lifornia,
an
d holds a bachelor
’
s
degree in hotel management