Nausheen Popat

Nausheen Popat

Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Lifecare
Nausheen Popat is the founder and Chief Operating Officer at Lifecare. She co-founded Lifecare 20 years ago with Alniz Popat, and is today responsible for managing and coordinating the operational running of the business across Dubai, Kenya and Qatar. Popat focuses on delivering Lifecare’s operational excellence strategic initiatives. She is a graduate of the University of Northridge, California, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in hotel management. 
