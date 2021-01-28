Senior Technology and Innovation Research Fellow, Stand Together

Neil Chilson is an author, tech policy expert, and innovation evangelist based in Washington, D.C. Chilson is a regular contributor to multiple news outlets, including the Washington Post, USA Today, Seattle Times, and Morning Consult. His new book, Getting Out of Control: Emergent Leadership in a Complex World, will be released in September 2021.

